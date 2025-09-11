Akari Downlight Black 4-pack
Akari's black 90mm profile makes it a stylish and subtle way to bring tones of colorful light to any indoor space, especially bathrooms, thanks to its water-resistant and moisture-proof design (IP44 rated). Elevate your daily routines, morning, noon, or night with bespoke light scenes, dynamic effects, and Chromasync™ precision color matching. No unauthorized access to your Hue Bridge with Zigbee trust center. Get effortless control with the Hue app and voice control with smart assistants.
Product highlights
- Tunable white and color light
- Chromasync™ precision color matching
- 750 lumens
- Water-resistant, moisture-proof (IP44)
- Hue Bridge and Bluetooth connectivity
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Synthetic