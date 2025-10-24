Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

Simply plug in and enjoy the 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your garden or create any ambiance you would like. The base unit provides one Lily outdoor spot light and all cables / power supply you need to get started.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • White and color light
  • Low Volt system - base unit
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions & weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay