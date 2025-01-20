Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.

Length

Product highlights
  • Bridge required
  • Made for 55” to 60” TVs
  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Find your product manual

A halo of reactive light

Attach to the back of your TV, sync your lights and get a totally immersive film, TV, gaming or music experience.

Personalise with the Hue apps

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalise the entertainment experience by adjusting the speed, brightness and intensity of the lights.

The perfect pair

The Play gradient lightstrip is the perfect companion to the Hue sync box, which gives you lights that dance, flash, dim and brighten in sync with the content on your TV screen.

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Go hands-free with voice

Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Easy-to-mount instructions

Easy to install

The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV of 55" and larger.

Blend multiple colours of lights

Blend multiple colours of light

Colours flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your TV.

Questions & Answers

What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?

Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?

What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?

Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?

How can I work out which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?

Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?

