Attach to the back of your TV, sync your lights and get a totally immersive film, TV, gaming or music experience.
- Made for TVs
- Blend multiple colours of light
- Easy to install yourself
Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.
Length
$409.95
$348.46
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Made for 55” to 60” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre
$294.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
$164.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
$109.95
White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
$104.95
White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
$259.95
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
$509.95
$433.46
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
$444.95
$378.21
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 55”
$409.95
$348.46
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
$369.95
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
$214.95
$161.21
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit
$49.95
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
$149.95
A halo of reactive light
Personalise with the Hue apps
Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalise the entertainment experience by adjusting the speed, brightness and intensity of the lights.
The perfect pair
The Play gradient lightstrip is the perfect companion to the Hue sync box, which gives you lights that dance, flash, dim and brighten in sync with the content on your TV screen.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Go hands-free with voice
Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV of 55" and larger.
Blend multiple colours of light
Colours flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your TV.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & Answers
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?
Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?
Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?
What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?
How can I work out which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?
How can I work out which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.