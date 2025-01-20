Weather-proof (IP65)

This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP65: this means that it is protected against low pressure jets of water. It is a higher level of protection than IP44 and commonly used when luminaires are close to the ground or require higher protection due to the certain outdoor conditions.