Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (800)
Add ambient color to any room with the Philips Hue White and color ambiance starter kit. The kit includes 3 color smart bulbs and a Hue Bridge, which provides full control of the lights, access to the Hue app, and endless features.
Current price is $296.96, original price is $314.95
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Smart control
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110