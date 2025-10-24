Support
Close up of front of Hue White Filament A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800

Bring vintage style to your standard light bulbs with this dimmable LED bulb featuring a coiled filament design. The smart bulb can be used with Bluetooth or paired with a Hue Bridge for ultimate control.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • Soft white light vintage bulb
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60x115

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions & weight

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay