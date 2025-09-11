New
Hue Flux connector 4-pack
Simple installation, even for first-time users. Connect two pieces of a Flux or Flux ultra-bright strip light after cutting them. The connector is designed to join two pieces of strip light together in a straight line for installation along any longer space without compromising consistency or quality of light. Perfect for using long light strips around entire rooms, alcove lighting, or stepped ceiling installations.
Current price is $39.95
Product highlights
- Join 2 pieces of strip light
- 90-degree corner connection
- Ensures consistency of light
- DIY friendly
- Includes 4 corner connectors
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Plastic