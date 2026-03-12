This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light - even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb - into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

Bridge enabled

Add any light to your Hue system

Instant control via Bluetooth

Control with app or voice*

Add Hue Bridge to unlock more