Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bundle price is $188.88, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $209.85
Bundle price is $188.88, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $209.85
Sale
In stock
About the Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light - even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb - into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
- Bridge enabled
- Add any light to your Hue system
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871878
Product information
- Hue Smart plug
- 3
Trending products
Sale
Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$69.95
Sale
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Bridge
Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Simple Bridge setup
Retail Price $799.90
$719.92
Sale
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
$699.95
Sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
$39.95
Sale
Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
$99.95
Sale
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
$99.95