Globe string lights bring that classic, cafe-inspired look to your outdoor space. You bring the customisation.
Personalised party vibes
Party in full colour, unwind to a warm glow
Full-color integrated LEDs with Chromasync™ technology make these globe string lights shine in bright white and saturated colour light perfect for outdoor celebrations.
Playing music for a party? Sync them to your songs and watch the music make the colours move.
When it's time to relax, dim them down to an ultra-low glow in any shade of warm-to-cool white light. Create an extra-cosy vibe with a light scene or special effect — sparkling candlelight, for example.
The light and soul of the party
Festavia’s globe bulbs with their stylish eye-catching Lightguide design make them a beautiful addition to your outdoor space — whether they're on or off! Each Lightguide bulb features a distinctive inner tube that balances colour, brightness and light direction for optimal effects. Customise them any way you want: set a gradient of multiple colours across the string, choose from seasonal light scenes, or use special light effects to perfectly match the mood of parties, special occasions, or time relaxing outdoors.
Built to last, whatever the weather
Come rain, shine, or snow, Festavia globe string lights are designed for year-round outdoor use. No need to keep packing these lights away — leave them up for every occasion. Each durable glass-look bulb is waterproof, weatherproof, shatterproof, and replaceable — just in case!
Simple plug-and-play setup
Festavia globe string lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into an existing power outlet using the included power supply. No complicated re-wiring is necessary. You can also add strings of lights to an existing Low-volt setup and integrate them with your other lights anywhere around your outdoor space.
Globe string lights can't be extended end-to-end but you can plug two strings of lights into the power supply unit using a T-connector included with the extension string.
Need a part?
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.