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An image of a football stadium on a TV surrounded by green tones of light promoting Hue Sports Live lighting sale.

Sports Live lighting deals: Up to 25% off

Save 15% when you buy two or more sale items. Add a Bridge to qualify for 25% off.

An image of a football stadium on a TV surrounded by green tones of light promoting Hue Sports Live lighting sale.

Sports Live lighting deals: Up to 25% off

Save 15% when you buy two or more sale items. Add a Bridge to qualify for 25% off.

44 products
Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

IP 44
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 5m

OmniGlow strip light 5m

4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

Add a Hue Bridge

Unlock even more Hue features and get 25% off!

Shop Hue Bridge
Sale
Close up of front of Garnea Downlight

Garnea Downlight

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight

GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 3m

OmniGlow strip light 3m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Sale
Close up of front of Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
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All about the Sports Live smart lighting promotion

When is the Sports Live lighting sale?

What products are included in these smart light deals?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals like the Sports Live promotion?

Terms and Conditions

  • This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 21 June 2026.
  • Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-au/products/promotions/sport-experience.
  • Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount. 
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
  • Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

Read the return process

Experience this football season like never before with Hue Sports Live and your smart lights!

An image of a football stadium on a TV surrounded by green tones of light promoting Hue Sports Live lighting sale.

Big match moments

Your lights signal every moment – from kick-off to half-time to the final whistle. 

A group of friends celebrate a goal during a football match on TV, with the Hue Sports Live feature making the lights respond to the moment in shades of pink and blue.

All the goals

Light effects are triggered in real-time to mark each goal and celebrate your team’s wins.

Four friends sitting on a sofa, one holding a football, as they watch a match on TV with the Hue Sports Live feature making the lights glow red for a red card.

Red and yellow cards

From momentum shifts to referee decisions, your lights react to the highs and lows as they happen.

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