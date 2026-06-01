- This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 21 June 2026.
- Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-au/products/promotions/sport-experience.
- Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
Sale
Akari Downlight
IP 44
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $99.95
Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $499.95
Sale
OmniGlow strip light 5m
4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $399.95
Sale
Garnea Downlight
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $84.95
Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight
White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $99.95
Sale
A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $119.95
Sale
OmniGlow strip light 3m
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $279.95
Sale
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $349.95
Sale
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $99.95
Sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $39.95
Sale
Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $69.95
Sale
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $79.95