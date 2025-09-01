One of the key differences between a Bridge and a Bridge Pro smart light hub is the number of smart lights and accessories each can support. If you’re just getting started with Hue smart lighting and planning a medium-sized set-up, then a Bridge may be the right option.

A Bridge can support up to 50 smart lights and 12 accessories around your home, inside and outside. Consider the number of rooms and spaces in your home and how many lights each will require. Don’t forget to think about your smart lighting set-up long-term, you’ll likely want to keep adding more lights and accessories over time (and we’re always launching more exciting products!).

The Bridge Pro supports 150+ lights and 50+ accessories and is perfect for larger homes, especially those with outdoor spaces such as the garden, patio, porch and driveway.