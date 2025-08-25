The vast majority of Hue products support Hue MotionAware™ technology. However, certain devices may not support MotionAware™ technology because they are older models which lack memory capacity for new features or because the nature of their functions may prevent them from working efficiently with this feature (e.g., faster battery depletion in certain battery-powered accessories). The list below shows devices and their model IDs that do not support Hue MotionAware™. You can check if your devices have these model IDs using the Hue App by going to Settings > Software update.