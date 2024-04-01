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How to install a Philips Hue dimmer switch

How to install a Philips Hue dimmer switch

1 September, 2023

One of the greatest benefits of Philips Hue smart lighting is the ability to control your lights with the Philips Hue app or your voice via your smart home assistant. Sometimes, however, you still want to be able to use a light switch.

Luckily, we’ve covered all the bases: we've got several types of smart light accessories, including indoor and outdoor motion sensors, the Tap dial switch, and, of course, the Philips Hue dimmer switch. Installing a traditional standard dimmer can be tricky, often requiring an electrician, an expensive switch, or your own know-how if you’d rather do it yourself. With a Philips Hue dimmer switch, you only need the app, a Philips Hue light, and your own two hands.

Step-by-step guide to installing a Philips Hue dimmer switch

Installing a Hue dimmer switch and pairing it with your smart lighting setup requires very few steps: it’s an easy, intuitive process created so that anyone can complete it without issue.

Step 1: Find a good spot for your dimmer switch

Because a Philips Hue dimmer switch isn’t meant to cover your traditional light switch, you have the freedom to choose exactly where you’d like your new smart switch to be. You don’t even have to mount it on the wall with the included adhesive — you can simply use it as a remote control from anywhere in your home.

The switch is made up of two parts: the wall plate and the remote control, which attaches magnetically to the base and can be used wherever you can carry it. The best places to install a dimmer switch are near entryways or around seating areas in the living or dining room.

(Optional) Step 2: Mount it with adhesive or screws

The dimmer switch can be mounted two ways: the included adhesive backing on the base plate or by screwing the wall plate into the wall (screws not included):

If you decide to mount it with the adhesive, remove the adhesive backing from the base plate, line up your plate exactly where you want it (make sure it’s straight!), and then press the wall plate firmly onto the wall.

Though the dimmer switch doesn’t come with the required hardware, you can use screws to mount the base plate to your wallSeparate the back of the wall plate with the front with a screwdriver, and then insert appropriately sized screws through the screw holes on the back of the base plate. Depending on the type of wall, use a screwdriver or drill to secure the screws in place. Some walls may require wall anchors to properly secure the base plate.

Bright idea: You can also place the dimmer switch itself (without the base plate) on any magnetic surface, such as a refrigerator. Try it out on yours!

Step 3: Connect the dimmer switch to your smart lighting system

Setting up a dimmer switch is simple regardless of the method you use, which depends on your current smart lighting setup:

with a bridge: Open the Hue app and navigate to Settings > Accessories and tap on the blue plus (+) icon. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your switch to your setup. 

Without a Bridge:       

o Hold the dimmer switch up to the light you want to control (try to stay within about 6 inches of the bulb or fixture). 

o Press and hold the power button for 3 seconds until the LED on the front of the switch starts to blink. 

o Hold the dimmer switch near the light you want to control, and press and hold the power button until the light blinks three times. After the third blink, release the power button. 

You can now control this light using the dimmer switch. Repeat for up to 10 bulbs. To remove a light from the dimmer switch, repeat the same process, but hold the Hue button for 10 seconds. 

Step 4: Customize your settings

You can use the Philips Hue app to personalize the settings of your dimmer switch any way you like, provided you have a Bridge. Open the app and go to Settings > Accessories, and then tap the dimmer switch you want to customize.

Troubleshooting the Philips Hue dimmer switch

Having trouble with your dimmer switch? Perform a soft reset by pressing and holding all four buttons simultaneously until the LED indicator on the switch turns green.

Factory reset the Philips Hue dimmer switch

Factory reset your dimmer switch by removing the battery cover and pressing and holding the Setup button for at least 10 seconds until the LED indicator on the front blinks orange. 

Factory reset a Philips Hue light

Sometimes an issue with a Philips Hue smart light can be fixed by factory resetting it with the Philips Hue dimmer switch:

  1. Power cycle the light: switch it off, wait 15 seconds, and switch it back on.
  2. Hold the Hue dimmer switch within six inches of the light.
  3. Press and hold both the “ON” and the “OFF” button for at least 10 seconds until the LED indicator on the switch turns green.
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