This promotional code (“promo codes”) is valid for 30 days.

The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca to a maximum of 20 products.

This promo code cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com and cannot be combined with other codes.

This promo code can only be redeemed once and is not transferable.

This promo code is valid for any product purchased on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca except bundles and new products.

In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.

This promotion is subject to stock availability and is not valid on email addresses that are already enrolled in the Philips Hue newsletter.

You should receive your code within 1 hour after your subscription, but processing time may vary.

Signify North America Corporation reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.