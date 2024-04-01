How to install a Philips Hue Dimmer switch

Setting up a dimmer switch is simple regardless of the method you use, which depends on your current smart lighting setup:

• with a bridge: Open the Hue app and navigate to Settings > Accessories and tap on the blue plus (+) icon. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your switch to your setup.

• Without a Bridge:

o Hold the dimmer switch up to the light you want to control (try to stay within about 15 centimetres of the bulb or fixture).

o Press and hold the power button for 3 seconds until the LED on the front of the switch starts to blink.

o Hold the dimmer switch near the light you want to control, and press and hold the power button until the light blinks three times. After the third blink, release the power button.

You can now control this light using the dimmer switch. Repeat for up to 10 bulbs. To remove a light from the dimmer switch, repeat the same process, but hold the Hue button for 10 seconds.