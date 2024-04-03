31 March 2024
One of the benefits of smart lighting is how easy it is to use — whether you control your lights using the Hue app, your voice, motion sensors, or smart switches. But it's also incredibly easy to set up (yes, even the outdoor lights!) thanks to the Low-volt collection of outdoor smart lights. Low-volt also offers you a versatile range of options, whether using low-voltage path lights to help guide you around your backyard, or low-voltage deck lighting to create the just the right atmosphere for any occasion.