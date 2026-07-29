Whether you're creating the perfect ambience, upgrading your entertainment space or automating your home, build the Hue setup that's right for you.
- Get 20% off
- Free Shipping
- 30-day returns
More Hue. More Saving.
Expand your Philips Hue setup and enjoy more possibilities throughout your home.
Buy any 3 eligible Philips Hue products and receive 20% off your purchase.
Outdoor 5m extension cable
Current price is $39.99
Play extension cable
Current price is $39.99
Festavia string lights
Current price is $649.99
Lily Outdoor spot light
Current price is $169.99
Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $529.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m
Current price is $499.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension
Current price is $429.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
Current price is $659.99
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Current price is $259.99
Akari Downlight
Current price is $109.99
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Current price is $299.99
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Current price is $109.99
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
Current price is $329.99
Calla Outdoor pedestal
Current price is $249.99
Play light bar extension pack
Current price is $119.99
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
Current price is $259.99
Play light bar single pack
Current price is $144.99
Play light bar double pack
Current price is $259.99
Enrave pendant
Current price is $549.99
Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Current price is $449.99
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Current price is $489.99
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Current price is $549.99
Go portable accent light
Current price is $179.99
Terms & Conditions
- The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-au.
- This promotion is only valid on the select Philips Hue products featured on this page.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com.
- In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.