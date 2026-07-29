Build your Hue setup and save 20%

Whether you're creating the perfect ambience, upgrading your entertainment space or automating your home, build the Hue setup that's right for you.

  • Get 20% off
  • Free Shipping
  • 30-day returns

More Hue. More Saving.

Expand your Philips Hue setup and enjoy more possibilities throughout your home. 
Buy any 3 eligible Philips Hue products and receive 20% off your purchase.

All products Starter Kits (3) Bulbs (23) Strip lights (29) Accessories (17)

Price

80 products
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Outdoor 5m extension cable

Outdoor 5m extension cable

Extension cable
Length of 5m
Black
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play extension cable

Play extension cable

5m extension cable
Compatible only with Hue Play
Black
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
500 smart color LEDs
40-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

14 m of string lights
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

IP 44
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Low-volt
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
PSU sold separately
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor pedestal

Calla Outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 402 mm
PSU sold separately
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play light bar extension pack

Play light bar extension pack

Extention pack 1 PC
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play light bar single pack

Play light bar single pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Enrave pendant

Enrave pendant

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included
Member Days -20%
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
1-24 of 80

Terms & Conditions

  • The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-au.
  • This promotion is only valid on the select Philips Hue products featured on this page.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com.
  • In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
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