Close up of front of Accessory MR16 Transformer

MR16 Transformer

Made for Philips Hue MR16 bulbs. Safely install your smart MR16 bulbs with this EMI-compliant transformer, which converts your home's electricity to the low voltage used by the MR16.

Product highlights

  • Designed for Hue MR16 bulbs
  • Converts 230 V to 12 V
  • 15 W output power
  • Lifetime up to 40.000 hours
Compatible with most transformers

Philips Hue MR16 smart bulbs work on the same 12V low voltage as standard MR16 bulbs - they are compatible with most transformers.*

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Enjoy the perfect shade of warm white light to complement any decor and to help you in your daily tasks. Completely dimmable, Hue White smart lighting is the perfect stepping stone to setting the right mood in your home (high lumen)

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

