MR16 Transformer
Made for Philips Hue MR16 bulbs. Safely install your smart MR16 bulbs with this EMI-compliant transformer, which converts your home's electricity to the low voltage used by the MR16.
Product highlights
- Designed for Hue MR16 bulbs
- Converts 230 V to 12 V
- 15 W output power
- Lifetime up to 40.000 hours
Compatible with most transformers
Philips Hue MR16 smart bulbs work on the same 12V low voltage as standard MR16 bulbs - they are compatible with most transformers.*
Specifications
