*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of flexible colorful light. With the 2 meter ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 1 meter extension, the possibilities are endless!
- Shines multiple colors of light at once
- Power supply unit included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
- Up to 1800 lumens
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
