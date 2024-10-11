Support
Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of flexible colorful light. With the 2 meter ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 1 meter extension, the possibilities are endless!

Product highlights

  • Shines multiple colors of light at once
  • Power supply unit included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
  • Up to 1800 lumens
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

