*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.
$219.98
$197.98
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 400 lumens
In this bundle
2 x Hue White and color ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.GU10 - smart spotlight
Bright Days
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
$329.99
$230.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and color ambiance
Luster - E14 smart bulb
$109.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and color ambiance
MR16 - smart spotlight
$109.99
Bright Days 30% off
White and color ambiance
ST72 - E27 smart bulb
$149.99
Sale
$119.98
$107.98
Bright Days 30% off
White and color ambiance
Candle - E14 smart bulb
$109.99