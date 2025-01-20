*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Motion sensor
Control your outdoor lights automatically by adding a Philips Hue Outdoor sensor to your system. You can place the sensor anywhere as it is battery powered and completely wireless. Simply walk by to trigger your lights.
$109.99
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
Product highlights
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$259.99
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 5m
- Black
$39.99
White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$329.99
Hue
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 2,5m
- T-part included
$44.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$249.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$299.99
Hue
Play HDMI Sync Box
- Sync lights with your home theater
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Personalize your experience using the app
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue color lights
$549.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
- 1 x 5 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$429.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
- 1 x 2 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$259.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
$49.99
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$109.99
$76.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100W
- Black
$189.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$99.99
Installed in a matter of minutes
The outdoor sensor is easy to mount and fully wireless. So you don't need an electrician to have it installed. Just unpack the sensor, set it up through the app and install it wherever you like. Configuring the sensor and setting the daylight and motion sensitivity is also done via the Philips Hue app.
Place it where you want
The kit comes with different mounting components so you can mount it on a flat wall, or on the inner or outer corner of a wall or post. You can also mount it on a pole or rain pipe. So it's perfect for your front yard, around your door, the garage or any place around your house where it matters.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Resistant to all weather conditions
This Philips Hue outdoor sensor is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. This lamp is designed with IP54: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. The product will withstand heavy rainfall and other weather conditions.
Scare away uninvited guests
Thanks to the large view angle and detection range the outdoor sensor will spot any movement near your home. It can directly turn on your outdoor lights to expose uninvited guests in the light. You can set the indoor lights to turn on so it looks like you're home, even when you're not.
Automatically turn on the lights you want
The outdoor sensor turns on your Philips Hue lights automatically when somebody passes by, outdoor and indoor. By connecting the sensor to your bridge via the Philips Hue app, you can choose which lights go on, even inside your house. Also choose the scene or light setting that should be triggered. The integrated dusk-to-dawn sensor ensures your lights only switch on when it is actually dark outside helping you to conserve energy.