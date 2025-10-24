Outdoor 100W power supply
Fill your entire outdoor space with smart light using this outdoor power supply, which allows you to add up to 100W of different lights. Connect two cables — each measuring up to 30 meters — to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light on each connector, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the maximum 100W threshold of the power supply.
Current price is $119.99
Product highlights
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100W
- Black
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic