*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
Extend the space between your Philips Hue outdoor lighting power supply and the first light in your setup — or extend the space between each light — by up to 35 meters with the Outdoor cable extension.
$44.99
Product highlights
- Hue
- Extension cable
- Length of 2,5m
- T-part included
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$259.99
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 5m
- Black
$39.99
White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$329.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$249.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$299.99
Hue
Play HDMI Sync Box
- Sync lights with your home theater
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Personalize your experience using the app
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue color lights
$549.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
- 1 x 5 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$429.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
- 1 x 2 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$259.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
$49.99
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$109.99
$76.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100W
- Black
$189.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
$299.99
Hue
Motion sensor
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
$109.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$99.99
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.