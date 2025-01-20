*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Smart plug
This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light — even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb — into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
$79.99
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
Product highlights
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Add any light to your Hue system
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 5m
- Black
$39.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 2,5m
- T-part included
$44.99
Hue
Play HDMI Sync Box
- Sync lights with your home theater
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Personalize your experience using the app
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue color lights
$549.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
$49.99
Bright Days
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$109.99
$76.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100W
- Black
$189.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Motion sensor
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
$109.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$99.99
Inconspicuous, compact design
The Philips Hue Smart plug was designed to blend into any environment. Small, white, and with a subtle design, the Smart plug allows you to add any light to your Hue system without any added wires or hassle.