Tap switch
Easily recall your four favorite light scenes or turn all lights on/off at the same time. The Tap switch is completely wireless and portable. Forget about batteries as the Tap switch is automatically powered when you press a button.
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Wireless installation
Specifications
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696498040
Net weight
0.09 kg
Gross weight
0.15 kg
Height
16.5 cm
Length
7.5 cm
Width
8.8 cm
Material number (12NC)
929001115213