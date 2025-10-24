Support
Two people standing beside a parked car under a porch, illuminated by outdoor lighting in a residential driveway at night.

Tap switch

Easily recall your four favorite light scenes or turn all lights on/off at the same time. The Tap switch is completely wireless and portable. Forget about batteries as the Tap switch is automatically powered when you press a button.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Bridge required
  • Wireless installation
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Packaging dimensions and weight

  • EAN/UPC - product

    8718696498040

  • Net weight

    0.09 kg

  • Gross weight

    0.15 kg

  • Height

    16.5 cm

  • Length

    7.5 cm

  • Width

    8.8 cm

  • Material number (12NC)

    929001115213

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay