*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with full-spectrum white light—freely adjustable to anywhere between cozy candlelight hues and energizing, crisp white light. Then customize your light even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.
Product highlights
- Up to 1100 lumen
- Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Control using app or voice
- Easy to install and use
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x109