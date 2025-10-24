Adore Bathroom lighted mirror
Make morning and evening routines that much better with the Adore lighted vanity mirror, a large round bathroom mirror encircled by a ring of warm-to-cool white light. Control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is $459.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal