Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
ST72 Edison - E27 smart bulb
Get warm-to-cool white light with the ST72 bulb. Featuring an E27 base, coiled inner filament, instant dimming, and the full suite of smart light features, this LED bulb brings old and new together.
$99.99
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
Product highlights
- White Ambiance Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Warm to cool white
- Control with app or voice*
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add hue bridge to unlock more
Vintage design meets modern performance
Manage your set-up with a tap
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Use smart accessories
Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Easy wireless dimming
Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.
Designed for versatility
These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.
Where to put Filament bulbs
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.