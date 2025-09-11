*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
Get both bright cool light, warm light, and all the shades in between with this single E27 smart LED bulb. Suitable for most light fixtures, this bulb offers instant dimming.
Product highlights
- White Ambiance Filament
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Warm to cool white light
- 3 x E27 bulb
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Play with smart color lights
There╞s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more. Use preset, colored light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.
Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110