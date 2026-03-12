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A kitchen counter lit in bright white tones of smart light.

Autumn lighting sale: up to 25% off

Leaves are falling, prices too!

  • Free Shipping on orders over $150
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Autumn smart lighting deals up to 25% off

Save 15% when you mix and match two or more sale items.
Make one of them a Bridge and get 25% off your total order.

Light up the stage for the cosy season!

Categories

Price

76 products
Sale
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

Add a Hue Bridge

Unlock even more Hue features and get 25% off!

Shop Hue Bridge
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 3m

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 3m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Sale
Close up of front of A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Sale
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Sale
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 5m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux outdoor strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Sale
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

White and color ambiance

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

White and color ambiance

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Sale
Close up of front of Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights
Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
1-12 of 76

Get 25% off with Bridge

Get the biggest autumn deals — plus unlock all the Philips Hue features!

Buy a Bridge and at least one other sale item to get 25% off.

Sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$109.99

Sale
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$199.99

Fill your home with autumn light

Autumnal lighting for your home is all about creating welcoming spaces, warm tones and relaxing ambience.

A living room lit in soft spring shades of pink, purple and white light.

The spirit of renewal

Revive your living room with the warm hues and earthy colors of Gradient smart lights. Turn your space into a vibrant stage for quality time and core memories. It's autumn — it's showtime!

Shop living room
A kitchen and living room space lit in warm white tones of smart light.

The energy of change

Seasonal flavours; seasonal inspiration. Brighten your kitchen with smart task lighting that energises cooking and creativity. Sync your lights with music and your voice assistant to turn everyday tasks into a good time (Bridge required).

Shop kitchen lighting
A lady relaxes on a bed bathed in soft white tones of light from a beside table lamp.

Creative light scenes

Sprinkle some seasonal magic into every space with the Hue app's light scenes. Read a novel under the warm tones of 'Storybook,' and 'Autumn Gold,' get nostalgic with the pinks and yellows of 'Coastal nights,' or get cosy with 'Amber bloom'.

Explore the Hue App

All about the autumn sale

When is the autumn sale?

What products are included in the sale?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?

Terms and Conditions

  • This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 6 April 2026.
  • Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-nz/products/promotions/lighting-fall-sale-and-deals.
  • Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
  • Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

Read the return process

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  • Google pay