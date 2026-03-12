Leaves are falling, prices too!
- Free Shipping on orders over $150
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Autumn smart lighting deals up to 25% off
Save 15% when you mix and match two or more sale items.
Make one of them a Bridge and get 25% off your total order.
Light up the stage for the cosy season!
Hue
Bridge Pro
Current price is $199.99
Hue
Smart plug
Current price is $79.99
White and color ambiance
GU10 - smart spotlight
Current price is $109.99
LIGHTSTRIPS
OmniGlow strip light 3m
Current price is $299.99
White and color ambiance
A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
Current price is $129.99
White and color ambiance
Play light bar double pack
Current price is $259.99
LIGHTSTRIPS
Flux ultra bright strip light 3m
Current price is $229.99
LIGHTSTRIPS
Flux outdoor strip light 5m
Current price is $319.99
White and color ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
Current price is $399.99
White and color ambiance
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Current price is $109.99
Hue
Motion sensor
Current price is $109.99
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $529.99
Get 25% off with Bridge
Get the biggest autumn deals — plus unlock all the Philips Hue features!
Buy a Bridge and at least one other sale item to get 25% off.
Hue
Bridge
$109.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
$199.99
Fill your home with autumn light
Autumnal lighting for your home is all about creating welcoming spaces, warm tones and relaxing ambience.
The spirit of renewal
Revive your living room with the warm hues and earthy colors of Gradient smart lights. Turn your space into a vibrant stage for quality time and core memories. It's autumn — it's showtime!
The energy of change
Seasonal flavours; seasonal inspiration. Brighten your kitchen with smart task lighting that energises cooking and creativity. Sync your lights with music and your voice assistant to turn everyday tasks into a good time (Bridge required).
Creative light scenes
Sprinkle some seasonal magic into every space with the Hue app's light scenes. Read a novel under the warm tones of 'Storybook,' and 'Autumn Gold,' get nostalgic with the pinks and yellows of 'Coastal nights,' or get cosy with 'Amber bloom'.
All about the autumn sale
When is the autumn sale?
When is the autumn sale?
What products are included in the sale?
What products are included in the sale?
How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?
How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?
Terms and Conditions
- This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 6 April 2026.
- Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-nz/products/promotions/lighting-fall-sale-and-deals.
- Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.