*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A67 - B22 smart bulb - 100 W
Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with Chromasync™ precision color-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal color or tone of white light, then customize even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.
Product highlights
- Up to 1600 lumen
- Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
- Ultra-low dimming
- Chromasync™ precision color
Specifications
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000