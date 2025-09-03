Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance A67 - B22 smart bulb - 100 W

A67 - B22 smart bulb - 100 W

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with Chromasync™ precision color-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal color or tone of white light, then customize even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

Product highlights

  • Up to 1600 lumen
  • Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
  • Ultra-low dimming
  • Chromasync™ precision color
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay