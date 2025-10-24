Support
Round Garnea downlight with a white matte finish and a pink illuminated center, featuring side mounting brackets and a compact design.

Akari Downlight

Bring color to your home with this 90 mm recessed downlight. With 16 million colors, this light gives your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features. This downlight offers 720 lumen of bright usable light.

Temporarily out of stock

Create your own starter kit and save 20%!

Shop now

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.

Philips Hue Privacy Notice

Product highlights

  • 720 lumens
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Synthetic

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay