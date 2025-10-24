Akari Downlight
Bring color to your home with this 90 mm recessed downlight. With 16 million colors, this light gives your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features. This downlight offers 720 lumen of bright usable light.
Current price is $109.99
Product highlights
- 720 lumens
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic
Metal