Essential GU10 - smart spotlight - 345 lm - 4.4W
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full color and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Compatible with all Philips Hue products.
Product highlights
- Up to 345 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2200-6500K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Essential color
- Control using app or voice
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes