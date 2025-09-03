*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Essential starter kit: 4 E27 smart bulbs (806 lm)
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring four full color and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app, or any smart accessory.
Product highlights
- Up to 806 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2200-6500K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Essential color light
- Hue Bridge included
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Play with smart color lights
There╞s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more. Use preset, colored light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic