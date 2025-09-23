Support
  • Personalise with Hue app
  • Create a gradient of colour
  • Sync with music
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Festavia string lights

Exclusive

Festavia string lights

With 100 smart mini LEDs along an 8-meter cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.

Num. of LEDs

Product highlights

  • 100 smart color LEDs
  • 8-meter cord
  • Black cord
  • Includes power supply
  • Indoor and outdoor
Find your product manual

Fun, festive lighting

Festavia string lights are the ultimate indoor and outdoor decor, bringing a magical touch to the holidays — or every day.

fun-festive-lighting-detail

Customise with the Hue app

Set up in the Hue app to get instant control of your string lights – along with all your other lights! With the Hue app, you can also set automations and more.

Smartphone displaying Philips Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Apple HomePod on a sideboard with colourful light

Control your way

Use the Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your string lights.

Add accessories

Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Philips Hue dimmer switch or Tap dial switch.

Hand pushing the button on a Philips Hue dimmer switch
Christmas tree decorated with colourful smart string lights

Indoors and outdoors

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it's Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights.

Outside of modern home with string lights set to red, white and blue on patio

Special string light styles

Once you've set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of colour in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of colour or Mirrored to mirror the colours from the middle of the string.

Bedroom decorated with string lights above the bed

Set the scene

Beyond the special holiday scenes that make that time of the year extra festive, any scene from the Hue scene gallery looks beautiful on Festavia — making for perfect year-round decor.

Questions & Answers

Can I use Festavia string lights outside?

Can I use the Festavia power supply unit outside?

Can I connect Festavia string lights to my outdoor Low-volt setup?

How many Festavia string lights can the included power supply unit support?

Can I control each LED on Festavia string lights individually?

Are Festavia string lights Bluetooth-compatible?

How should I set up Festavia string lights for the best light effect?

What are styles?

Can Festavia string lights produce both white and colour light?

Can I use two Festavia string lights on the same Christmas tree?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

