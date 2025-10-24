Fugato double spotlight
Bring color to your home with Hue Fugato. Ideal for your living room and bedroom. Control via Bluetooth to instantly turn on and off, dim, and set light scenes in one room, or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal