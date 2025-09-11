Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Create a cozy glow or colorful party vibes around your patio, porch, or any outdoor space. This string of shatterproof globe bulb string lights emits a brilliant display of saturated color or white light, whether creating a gradient or playing animated light effects. Safe Low-volt system allows them to be plugged in to an existing power outlet using the included power supply.

Length

Pack

Product highlights

  • 14 m with 20 bulbs
  • Bright 50 lumen replaceble bulbs
  • Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
  • Music sync and dynamic effects
  • Low-volt power supply included
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Simple plug-and-play setup 

Simple plug-and-play setup 

Festavia globe string lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into an existing power outlet using the included power supply. No complicated re-wiring is necessary. You can also add strings of lights to an existing Low-volt setup and integrate them with your other lights anywhere around your outdoor space. Globe string lights can't be extended end-to-end but you can plug two strings of lights into the power supply unit using a T-connector included with the extension string.

Built to last, whatever the weather

Built to last, whatever the weather

Come rain, shine, or snow, Festavia globe string lights are designed for year-round outdoor use. No need to keep packing these lights away — leave them up for every occasion. Each durable glass-look bulb is waterproof, weatherproof, shatterproof, and replaceable — just in case!

Party in full color, unwind to a warm glow

Party in full color, unwind to a warm glow

Full-color integrated LEDs with Chromasync™ technology make these globe string lights shine in bright white and saturated color light perfect for outdoor celebrations. Playing music for a party? Sync them to your songs and watch the music make the colors move. When it's time to relax, dim them down to an ultra-low glow in any shade of warm-to-cool white light. Create an extra-cozy vibe with a light scene or special effect — sparkling candlelight, for example.

The light and soul of the party

The light and soul of the party

Festavia’s globe bulbs with their stylish eye-catching Lightguide design make them a beautiful addition to your outdoor space — whether they're on or off! Each Lightguide bulb features a distinctive inner tube that balances color, brightness, and light direction for optimal effects​. Customize them any way you want: set a gradient of multiple colors across the string, choose from seasonal light scenes, or use special light effects to perfectly match the mood of parties, special occasions, or time relaxing outdoors.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay