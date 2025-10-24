Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light
Enjoy 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard or use it more functional for path lighting. The Impress base unit provides one light point and all cables/ power supply for you to get started. Requires Hue bridge.
Current price is $379.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Glass