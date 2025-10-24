Support
Impress pedestal LED light, rectangular shape, black finish, compact design, emitting pink light, visible access panel.

Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light

Enjoy 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard or use it more functional for path lighting. The Impress base unit provides one light point and all cables/ power supply for you to get started. Requires Hue bridge.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • White and color light
  • Low Volt system - base unit
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Glass

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay