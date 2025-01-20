*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Modern and sleek, the Impress pedestal light brings any shade of white or color smart light to your yard. This Low-volt version includes a spike, so you can place it anywhere in the yard.
$299.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$259.99
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 5m
- Black
$39.99
White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$329.99
Hue
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
- Extension cable
- Length of 2,5m
- T-part included
$44.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$249.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$299.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
- 1 x 5 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$429.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
- 1 x 2 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$259.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100W
- Black
$189.99
Hue
Motion sensor
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
$109.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$99.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
High light output
This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.