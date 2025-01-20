*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Triangle - E27 smart bulb
With its inner tube and reflective glass coating, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece to match the modern home. This triangular smart bulb was handblown into its unique shape, and gives you a glow of brilliantly colorful light, which you can dim to the perfect level.
Bulb Shape
Product highlights
- Handblown glass
- Reflective coating
- Glowing inner tube
- White and color light
- ⌀125 mm
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
- Black
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White Ambiance Filament
Candle - E14 smart bulb
- Warm to cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Designed to be on display
With a glowing inner tube, glossy finish, and unique shapes, Lightguide bulbs are the epitome of modern style. The inner tube can shine any of millions of colors of light, and the reflective glass finish makes the bulb shine even brighter.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.