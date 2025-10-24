G125 globe - E27 smart bulb
With the larger version of the round globe vintage bulb, you can make an even bigger statement. This bulb, which features a coiled LED filament and amber coating, lets you set the mood in any room of your home. Use with Bluetooth or add a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.
Current price is $69.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
126x197