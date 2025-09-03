Get total, effortless control

Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene for a backyard party, set mood-matching effects for dinner on the patio, or simply control your strip lights to help you get tasks done — you can do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate outdoor strip lights with all Philips Hue outdoor lights using a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.