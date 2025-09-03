Get decorative and functional light all in one strip light! Wash your ceiling coves in any indoor space with ultra-bright, true white light to help you perform daily tasks. Create a perfect ambiance with bold and vivid color for fully-immersive everyday moments. Get a consistent gradient of colors thanks to Chromasync™ precision color blending. Enjoy flexible installation — cut, reuse, and extend to tailor the strip light to fit any space. Get total control, customization, and personalized light scenes with the award-winning Hue app and voice control.