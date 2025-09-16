Support
Get a gradient of reactive, colorful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 32”–34” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.

Length

Product highlights

  • Made for 32" to 34" monitors
  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Requires Hue Bridge
View all product specs
Find your product manual
A halo of reactive light

Step into your character's world with a brilliantly colourful, boldly immersive gaming experience.

Control with the desktop app

With the Hue Sync desktop app, you can sync your Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC to the content on your screen.¹

Personalise the experience

Switch modes, change the intensity and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.

Get the app
Available for Mac and PC

Get the Hue Sync desktop app for free on your OS or Windows computer.

Get the app
Easy to install

The Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.

Blend multiple colours of light

Colours flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.

1 Does not work with DRM-protected content.

The star of the show

Ultimate light experience

Get a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light. Each color along the lightstrip flows naturally into one another, creating a unique effect.

Made for monitors

The Play gradient lightstrip mounts to the back of your single- or triple-monitor setup, bending easily around its corners.

Supercharge your surround lighting

When used with other color-capable Philips Hue lights, you unleash the full power of surround lighting.

Easy to install

The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.

Blend multiple colors of light

Colors flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.

Personalize the experience

Switch modes, change the intensity, and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.

Extended PDP spare parts

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Questions & Answers

What sizes does the Hue Play gradient lightstrip come in?

Does the Hue Play gradient lightstrip come with mounts to attach it to my TV or monitor?

What do I need to make the Hue Play gradient lightstrip sync to my TV or PC?

Can I add the Hue Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?

Which size Hue Play gradient lightstrip do I need?

Can I plug the Hue Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue Sync Box or Play light bar?

What should I do if my monitor is between the sizes available for the Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC?

How much room should be between the back of my monitor or TV and the wall behind it for the optimal light effect?

What’s the benefit of buying a Philips Hue starter kit?

Why isn't there a Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC made for double-monitor setups?

What should I do if my lightstrip won't connect to the Bridge?

What should I do if my lightstrip doesn't light up all the way down the light?

How can I improve the performance of the Play gradient lightstrip for PC while gaming?

Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

