Creek Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb
Create a charming focal point for your entrance with this black Philips myGarden wall down lighter. It’s made from high quality aluminum and it casts warm white energy saving light. All you have to do is enjoy your garden.
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Black
- Water Resistant
Decorative outdoor lighting
Outdoor lighting can improve the look of your garden or outside space, illuminating eye-catching features, lighting pathways with style or creating the perfect ambience for those memorable evenings with friends and family.That╞s why Philips has created myGarden, a range of beautiful decorative outdoor lighting with the flair and functionality to help you make the most of your outdoor space in your own style.
Choose for heritage style
Designed in Europe, this lamp has a unique design signature to help you create a heritage outdoor look.
Choose for outdoor wall lights
Make the most of your outdoor space with this wall light, perfect to mount close to your front door or on your terrace walls.
High quality aluminum and superior synthetics
This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high quality die-cast aluminum and superior synthetics.
Energy saving
This Philips light conserves energy compared to traditional light sources, helping you to save money on your electricity bills and do your bit for the environment.
Powerful light
This outdoor lamp provides powerful warm white light. A bright pool of light to light up your garden or terrace.
Weather proof
This Philips outdoor lamp is especially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water, this product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal