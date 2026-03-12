Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bundle price is $215.97, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $239.97
Bundle price is $215.97, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $239.97
Sale
In stock
About the Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light - even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb - into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
- Bridge enabled
- Add any light to your Hue system
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871878
Product information
- Hue Smart plug
- 3
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Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$79.99