Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

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Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
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About the Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light - even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb - into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

  • Bridge enabled
  • Add any light to your Hue system
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

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Smart plug

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$79.99

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay