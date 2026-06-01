- This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 21 June 2026.
- Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-nz/products/promotions/sport-experience.
- Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
Sale
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $109.99
Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight
White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $529.99
Sale
Flux ultra bright strip light 5m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
Current price is $299.99
Sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $49.99
Sale
OmniGlow strip light 5m
4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $449.99
Sale
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
Current price is $64.99
Sale
Signe gradient table lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $399.99
Sale
Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro
Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Current price is $399.99
Sale
A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $129.99
Sale
MR16 - smart spotlight
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $59.99