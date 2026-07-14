Price

A living room lit with a range of Philips Hue smart lamps promoting the last chance clearance sale.  

Lighting products outlet

Shop special prices on select Philips Hue smart lights, light fixtures, and accessories. Explore premium smart lighting at great value, with new offers added regularly.

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Guide to our lighting products outlet

What products are included in Philips Hue outlet deals?

How often are Philips Hue outlet lighting products updated?

Can I find smart light fixtures and accessories on this limited stock outlet page?

Are Philips Hue products on the outlet deals page covered by a warranty?

Outlet terms and conditions

  1. This promotion applies to selected clearance products only and is valid while promotional stocks last.
  2. The discount is applied directly to the product price shown on the product page.
  3. This promotion:
        a. is subject to stock availability.
        b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
        c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
  4. The promoter Signify Country XXXX reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them. Any changes to these terms and conditions will only apply to orders made after the changes are published.
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