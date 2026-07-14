- This promotion applies to selected clearance products only and is valid while promotional stocks last.
- The discount is applied directly to the product price shown on the product page.
- This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
- The promoter Signify Country XXXX reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them. Any changes to these terms and conditions will only apply to orders made after the changes are published.