Signify, Hue's parent brand, is proud to partner with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. Our innovations in lighting are essential to achieving the vision of becoming one of the world's most sustainable sports teams.

These advancements improve the well-being and performance of drivers and team members, while also delivering outstanding experiences for fans, whether they are at the event or enjoying from home. We are united by a common passion for technology and innovation, which is evident not only in our lighting products but also in how they enhance the overall experience.