Support
LED Outdoor wall lights

Outdoor wall lights

Light up your home's exterior and add character with stylish outdoor wall lights. Choose from a variety of designs!

Applied filters
All products Starter Kits (3) Bulbs (26) Strip lights (31) Accessories (18)

Price

3 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
1-3 of 3

Guide to outdoor wall lights

Can outdoor wall lights be used indoors?

Are outdoor wall lights waterproof and suitable for all weather conditions?

Can I use LED bulbs in these outdoor wall lights?

Are these outdoor wall lights dimmable or compatible with smart home systems?

What colour finishes are available for outdoor wall lights?

Learn about LED outdoor wall lights

Smart LED outdoor wall-washing lights

What is outdoor wall-washing lighting?

When you wash your outdoor walls and fences with colorful smart light, you'll transport yourself to any season (and destination!).
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay