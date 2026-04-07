Light up your home's exterior and add character with stylish outdoor wall lights. Choose from a variety of designs!
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $329.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $259.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $259.99
1-3 of 3
Results page 1 out of 1 loaded
1